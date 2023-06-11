Reborn Christian Academy grad awaiting MLB Draft

Charlee Soto’s pro baseball dreams started during childhood. Now he’s one of the top pitching prospects in the 2023 MLB Draft.

"It’s kind of crazy to me. But at the same time, I’m very excited and nervous at the same time," Soto told FOX 35.

Several mock drafts show the Reborn Christian grad being selected in the first round.



The 6-foot-5, right-handed pitcher started gaining national recognition during last year’s summer circuit.



But his high school coach, Luis Arzeno says he always knew there was something special about Soto.



"He always stay here working extra. So he always put a little bit more, always to get better and better," Arzeno said.



That hard work paid off for Soto, as he’s improved his pitching velocity.



It’s thanks to Arzeno’s throwing program, which he took from his time playing with the Phillies.



Soto’s baseball future is bright. But right now he’s trying to soak up this moment.



"It’s a blessing because there are 20 rounds. The fact that they have me projected in the 1st round, not everyone gets picked in the first round," Soto said. "So it’s really exciting. I’ve worked hard for this moment."



Soto will attend the MLB Draft in Seattle with his family and coaches.