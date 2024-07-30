RCG Fitness program in Sanford boosting senior health through exercise

Meet Coach Eric Robinson, of RCG Fitness in Sanford.

At 7 am, Monday through Friday, Robinson gets up to teach a workout class for senior citizens in the area.

It’s a program that started a couple of years ago, as a way to improve the life-changing benefits of exercising after 60.

"They actually bring energy to the gym. They come in here and let everyone know at the age they are, they do everything that the adult boot camp, and they do it better," Robinson said.

"The older you get – they say for every hour you work out, you get three hours of life. Exercise and health is very important, no matter what age you are, but as you age it’s even more important, so for them to come in here and get those exercises they need, it’s a beautiful thing," he added.

"Well I was a regular walker on the river walk, but I noticed I was having some issues with balance and not feeling as strong as I felt I should, even though I was aging," said Peggy Marlette.

It wasn’t long after that Peggy Marlette came across RCG Fitness.

"It seems like it’s unlimited to what we do. Rolls, pushing this, kettlebells, dumbbells – anything in here we do it. It’s no limitation," said Bessie Hudson.

The class doesn’t end inside the gym. Robinson also goes for walks with the group, and takes them to get coffee on Fridays.

"It helps with cholesterol, high blood pressure, helps with energy and the main thing – it helps with mental. That’s the biggest part. When you have an outlet to go to every day to take you away from your problems, to be part of a group of high energy. Positively that’s a blessing," said Robinson.

Not only boosting health, but also building camaraderie.

"This has been a great benefit for me and I think for all the ladies that are here today. I think they would agree. Also, we formed a really nice friendship," said Marlette.

The super seniors became so close they’re also all going on a cruise in November to the Bahamas.