Charges dropped against Atlanta police officers in Rayshard Brooks shooting death

Prosecutors overseeing the case against two Atlanta Police Department officers in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks said Tuesday the officers "committed no crimes."

Peter J. Skandalakis, the lead prosecutor appointed by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, determined Garrett Rolfe was justified in shooting Brooks in 2020 and dismissed charges against him and Devin Brosnan.

"The result is the right one based upon law and facts," Skandalakis said.

The investigation and analysis of several video sources determined Brooks took Brosnan's Taser and fired it at him. Investigators said Rolfe determined Brooks posed an immediate threat when wielding the Taser.

"It's my conclusion that the use of deadly force was objectively reasonable," investigator and former prosecutor Danny Porter said.

Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by officer Garrett Rolfe outside a Wendy's restaurant after failing a sobriety test, fighting with two officers, taking a Taser from one and running away. While fleeing, Brooks aimed the Taser at Rolfe, who then shot Brooks twice in the back, killing him, surveillance video shows.

Skandalakis said Brosnan received a concussion from the struggle with Brooks and was "out of it." He and Porter called Rolfe's use of force "objectively reasonable" because the circumstances were "intense and rapidly evolving."

TIMELINE: RAYSHARD BROOKS SHOOTING, PROTESTS, FALLOUT FOR OFFICERS

The shooting was days after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when some people were isolated in their homes.

Skandalakis contrasted this case to the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, which both saw murder convictions.

Atlanta was among U.S. cities where large crowds of protesters took to the streets.

Following the special prosecutor's announcement, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens released a statement saying in part, "we must maintain our commitment to the work of creating safe communities through collaboration between police and the people they serve."

The full statement is below:

"My heart continues to ache for the family of Rayshard Brooks. He was a father whose absence will forever be felt by our community. This matter was referred to the special prosecutor last year. I respect the independent role that the special prosecutor played in this case. Today, we received his decision.

"Over the last two years, our country has been engaged in important discussions about policing in America. We must maintain our commitment to the work of creating safe communities through collaboration between police and the people they serve.

"In Atlanta, we hold ourselves to the highest standards. Through engagement with community advocates, the Atlanta City Council, the Atlanta Police Department and others, we have listened and moved forward proactively with significant reforms. The Department has reviewed its standard operating procedures and enhanced training on how to deescalate confrontations. We are continually investing in training to ensure our officers make up the most qualified and proficient force in the country.

"As Mayor, I remain committed to building the bonds of trust between our residents and the public safety personnel who serve us."

The Atlanta Police Department said in a statement that it had "faith in the criminal justice system" and that the department "respects the special prosecutor's decision in the case."

Both Officer Rolfe and Officer Brosnan are still employed with APD and are currently on administrative duty, according to the department. They stated both officers will undergo Georgia P.O.S.T. recertification and training.

Garrett Rolfe (left) and Devin Brosnan (right) are charged in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks (Fulton County Sheriff's Office).

Garrett Rolfe, Devin Brosnan legal fallout

The Atlanta Police Department first fired Garrett Rolfe, then later reinstated him with back pay. He's charged with murder and is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of his trial.

Authorities charged Officer Devin Brosnan with aggravated assault and violation of oath of office.

On Friday, the officers announced lawsuits, seeking monetary damages from the city, the former mayor and police chief. The suit claims the city violated officers’ constitutional rights.

Atlanta police leadership changes

Less than a day after Brooks’ death, former Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields stepped down.

Shields is now chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department in Kentucky.

The mayor announced that former Assistant Police Chief Rodney Bryant would serve as the interim chief. Interim Chief Rodney Bryant said police officers called out sick Thursday to protest the filing of murder charges against Garrett Rolfe. Bryant, who came out of retirement to step in as police chief, was appointed as the full-time chief by then-mayor Kiesha Lance Bottoms.

Bryant recently announced he was retiring again to make way for Darin Schierbaum as interim Atlanta police chief.