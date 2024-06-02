Ray Lewis III honored by family through inaugural foundation event held in Apopka

A few days shy of Ray Lewis III’s 29th birthday, his family is celebrating his life in a familiar place.

Lewis, known by his family and friends as "Ray-Ray," spent years on the field just like this one, playing football.

Now his father, NFL legend, Ray Lewis, his mother Tatyana McCall and brothers have put together the RL3 Foundation’s first ‘Motivation Weekend’ to honor his life.

"We carry him every day," Lewis said.

On Saturday, they held a kid’s football camp and a 7-on-7 tournament at the Apopka Fields of Fame.

"He is here and he’s enjoying. Every little kid that’s affected when you’re out here, Ray-Ray has a part in it," Lewis said.

Ray-Ray died last year from an accidental drug overdose.

Boston University researchers later found that he had developed stage two CTE.

It’s a traumatic brain injury that that can alter a person’s behavior.

Part of RL3’s goal this weekend is to educate parents and players about the disease, while still having fun.

"I learned that it’s very important to be safe playing football and make sure not to lead with your head and be careful when you’re on the field," Bishop Moore quarterback Bjorn Jurgensen said. "It’s a great even he put on. It’s good to see that they’re giving back to the community.

"It’s great to be out here as a family honoring Ray-Ray’s legacy and keeping his memory alive through others. Hopefully impacting and saving lives through youth sports," Ray-Ray’s mother Tatyana McCall said.