'Ray of hope': Seagrass growing again in parts of Indian River Lagoon as restoration efforts continue

The Brief New seagrass beds are growing in the Indian River Lagoon after years of restoration efforts, providing food for manatees and improving water quality. While progress is evident in areas like Mosquito Lagoon, continued efforts and funding are needed to combat pollution and support further recovery.



New life is sprouting in the Indian River Lagoon with new seagrass beds growing after decades of dead zones in the waterway.

100's of projects and millions of dollars later

After more than 100 projects and millions of dollars going to save the Indian River Lagoon, FOX 35’s Esther Bower wanted to see for herself if seagrass was really coming back and if so, where it was happening.

She went out with Captain Blair Wiggins of Blair Wiggins Outdoors to investigate.

One spot sprouting with new life is the Mosquito Lagoon where it’s easy to see beds of grass underwater in North Brevard.

"It gives us a ray of hope that we’re going to get our river back one day," said Blair Wiggins.

Captain Wiggins loves the lagoon. He’s devastated to see how hurt the waterway is but says the new seagrass growth is good progress.

Captain Blair Wiggins of Blair Wiggins Outdoors

"Everybody always says, you're never going to see it the way it was when you were a kid, and I believe that," he said. "But, if we get it a quarter of the way back, halfway back."

Blair credits Mother Nature and years of restoration projects for the surge in seagrass. The Brevard Zoo is one organization trying to bring grass back.

"Historically, Brevard County has been very low on their seagrass numbers, and we’re trying to change that," said Stephanie Fletcher, who’s the senior conservation manager for Restore Our Shores at the Brevard Zoo.

While on the boat ride on Tuesday, we could see signs of change in more ways than one.

Why is seagrass important?

There were herds of manatees hanging out near the seagrass, which means they finally have food to eat in the lagoon.

"Seagrass is a foundational species, so not only is it providing food and shelter to tons of different trophic levels, we also have to understand that it has huge implications. The health and wellbeing and the amount of seagrass helps humans as well," said Fletcher.

Fletcher says one square meter of seagrass can produce up to 10 liters of oxygen a day.

It’s important to keep in mind: seagrass is not growing yet all over the lagoon.

Some areas are still healthier than others, and everyone can help the grass grow by keeping fertilizer, sewage, and other runoff from killing off the progress.

"It’s kind of tough keeping up with the development out there because it seems like we get a band-aid on a problem that we have, and 10 more cuts open up on the river," concluded Captain Blair.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis also announced $100 million coming to Brevard County to continue river restoration by upgrading water treatment facilities, converting septic to sewer, and removing harmful runoff from the river.

