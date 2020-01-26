Raw ground beef recalled in 9 states for possible contamination, officials say

article

According to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service, over 2,000 pounds of raw ground beef products are being recalled due to possible contamination of extraneous materials.

They specifically said that Chicago-company Amity Packing Company Inc. is recalling approximately 2,020 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with clear, thin pliable plastic.

The raw ground beef items were reportedly produced on January 6, 2020. They have the following on their labels:

1-lb. VACUUM-PACKED, packages containing “Pre 95% LEAN/5% FAT GROUND BEEF” with lot code “0060,” case code “11402” and USE/FREEZE BY date of “01/31/2020” on the product label.

These items were said to have been shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

There have been no reported cases of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Officials urge that consumers check their refrigerators or freezers for the affected products.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.