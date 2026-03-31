James Duckett: Execution on hold after Florida Supreme Court denies request to lift stay

The Brief The Florida Supreme Court has denied the state's request to lift a stay of execution for James Duckett. Duckett, a former Mascotte police officer, was convicted of the murder and rape of an 11-year-old girl in 1987. A stay of execution was issued last week while the court awaited the results of new DNA testing.



The execution of a former Florida police officer for the murder of a girl in 1987 will remain on hold after the Florida Supreme Court denied the state's request for the execution to proceed.

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James Duckett, a former Mascotte police officer, was convicted of killing 11-year-old Teresa McAbee nearly 40 years ago.

Duckett was set to be executed on March 31, but last week the high court issued a stay of execution for Duckett until the results from new DNA testing were received.

A semen sample that was found on the girl's jeans was tested. The results came back inconclusive, according to court documents filed Friday.

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The state then filed a request to lift the stay of execution, arguing that since the results didn't exonerate Duckett, the stay should be lifted.

Six of the seven Florida Supreme Court justices opposed the state's request.

The backstory:

According to court records, Teresa McAbee was out with a 16-year-old boy she knew on May 11, 1987, when they were approached by Duckett, a rookie officer with the Mascott Police Department. Duckett claimed the two were out past curfew and told Teresa to get in his vehicle.

She was reported missing that night.

The next morning, Teresa's body was found in Knight Lake. Police said she had been raped, strangled and drowned.