Braden Peters: Influencer 'Clavicular' arrested in Florida; allegedly instigated fight at Airbnb rental

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The Brief Social media influencer "Clavicular," whose real name is Braden Peters, was arrested in Broward County on a warrant out of Osceola County. Peters is wanted for misdemeanor battery and criminal conspiracy to commit battery after allegedly "instigating" a fight between two women, then posting the video on social media. That fight allegedly happened on Feb. 2, 2026, at a home Peters rented in Osceola County. Peters is also under investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission after video posted on social media reportedly shows him shooting an alligator in the Everglade. TMZ reports that the alligator was dead.



A popular social media streamer and influencer has been arrested in Florida. Braden Peters, who is known as "Clavicular" online and associated with the so-called "Looksmaxxing" social media trend, was arrested in Broward County on a warrant from Osceola County.

Peters, 20, is accused of instigating a fight at a rental home near Kissimmee, Florida, and then allegedly posting video of that fight online. He's also reportedly under investigation by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission after video apparently showed him and some friends shooting a dead alligator in the Everglades.

He was arrested on Thursday, March 26, by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department related to an out of county hold, according to online records. He was held on a $1,000 bond.

The Osceola County Airbnb fight

What we know:

According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Peters rented an Airbnb near Kissimmee in February 2026. Deputies responded to that rental around 4 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2026, to investigate a report of battery.

A 19-year-old woman told deputies that she had been physically attacked by a 24-year-old woman named Violet Marie Lentz inside the home, rented by Peters, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Deputies said Braden "instigated" the fight inside the home and then posted it on social media for clout, and to exploit the two women.

Peters is wanted for battery and conspiracy to commit battery. Lentz is wanted for misdemeanor battery.

OCSO said Lentz and Peters stayed inside the home during the Feb. 2 investigation and did not talk with deputies.

Alligator investigation

According to TMZ, on Thursday, videos began circulating of Peters allegedly with friends on an airboat in the Everglades holding a gun and firing several shots at an alligator in the water.

TMZ reports that the alligator appeared to already be dead before Peters allegedly fired "a bunch of shots."

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission said late Thursday in a post on X that it was "aware" of the video and that officers were "looking into the incident."

What you can do:

To report wildlife violations, call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.