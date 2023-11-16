Rapper Rick Ross looking for personal flight attendant

Fayette County resident and renowned rapper Rick Ross has taken to social media to announce an unusual job opening – he's in search of a personal flight attendant for his private jet. The position, which comes with a lucrative salary ranging from $85,000 to $115,000, has stirred curiosity among potential candidates.

In a video posted on Instagram, Ross detailed the specific qualities he's looking for in the ideal candidate. Beyond the standard qualifications, the rapper emphasized the importance of a friendly demeanor, culinary skills for preparing and serving fine cuisine, and knowledge of CPR.

Prospective applicants were directed to submit their resumes and credentials to the provided email address, which Ross mentioned in the video. The contact for those interested is tawanda@maybachmusicempire.com.