Rapper Jackboy arrested in Florida

Rapper Jackboy has been arrested in Florida on gun and drug charges, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

The "Where I'm From" rapper was stopped by Port St. Lucie Police Department Special Investigations Division Gang Intelligence Unit Detectives in the Tradition area just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, police said. Officials said the 26-year-old, whose legal name is Pierre Delince, is a "known convicted felon and documented gang member."

A probable cause search of his black Chevrolet Suburban yielded a loaded Glock handgun with an extended magazine. Detectives also found several items containing THC and cannabis, plus other drug paraphernalia.

Photo: Port St. Lucie Police Department

Jackboy was arrested on several felony charges for both the narcotics and firearm found in the vehicle. Here's a list of charges and their respective bond amounts, according to St. Lucie County arrest records:

Possession of weapon or ammunition by gang-related felon or delinquent ($95,000 bond)

Display firearm during felony ($100,000 bond)

Possession of marijuana over 20 grams ($45,000 bond)

Possession of marijuana over 20 grams ($7,500 bond)

Possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams ($7,500 bond)

Drug equipment possession and/or use ($30,000 bond)

Driving while license suspended, revoked or equivalent status ($45,000 bond)

Contempt of court - Violation of a domestic violence injunction/possession of firearm/ammunition ($60,000 bond)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Jackboy onstage du the 15th Annual Headies Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on September 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Expand

He was transported to the St. Lucie County Jail, where he remains on $390,000 bond.