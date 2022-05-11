Rapper Casanova pleads guilty to federal racketeering charges

Brooklyn-based rapper Casanova, who was one of 18 people indicted in connection with a litany of gang-related crimes including racketeering, murder, drugs, firearms, and fraud offenses has pleaded guilty to various charges.

Casanova, whose real name is Caswell Senior, admitted to a shooting and a robbery and being a gang leader in the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Bloods Gang.

He is the 13th person to plead guilty in the case.

As part of the racketeering conspiracy offense, Senior admitted to participating in a shooting in Florida on July 5, 2020, a robbery in New York City on August 5, 2018, and conspiring to traffic over 100 kilograms of marijuana.

According to the indictment, between 2004 and 2020, Senior was part of a racketeering conspiracy with the Gorilla Stone gang.

He admitted that on or about July 5, 2020, while at a party in Florida that included gang members, he shot someone during a gambling dispute.

He also said that as part of an August 5, 2018 robbery in Manhattan, a victim was restrained and suffered serious bodily injury. He also admitted to helping to traffic at least 100 kilograms of marijuana.

How long could Casanova go to jail for?

Senior, 35, of Montville, New Jersey, is scheduled to be sentenced by United States District Judge Philip M. Halpern on December 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. He faces up to 60 years in prison.

Casanova was signed to Roc Nation at the time of his indictment.

