Ramp, lane closures planned at SR 417/SR 408 interchange

article

The westbound State Road 408 ramp to southbound State Road 417 and the eastbound SR 408 ramp to southbound SR 417 are scheduled to close overnight Tuesday, January 7 and Wednesday, January 8, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., for bridgework.



During that time, drivers will be detoured to northbound SR 417, then exit at SR 50/Colonial Drive (Exit 34), then re-enter southbound SR 417. Tolls at the SR 50/Colonial Drive ramp exit will be suspended during the detour.



Drivers should allow extra travel time. Due to weather and other unforeseen circumstances, work could be delayed. Motorists are urged to use caution in the construction area for their safety and that of the work crews.



This work is part of the $90.7 million SR 408/SR 417 Interchange Project that began in 2016 and is expected to be complete in late 2019.

State Road 417 is scheduled to close overnight in both directions between University Boulevard and State Road 50/Colonial Drive on Tuesday, January 7, from 11:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for overhead sign work.



During the detour, southbound SR 417 drivers will exit at University Boulevard (Exit 37), take a left on University Boulevard, then a right on Dean Road, then another right on SR 50/Colonial Drive to return to southbound SR 417. Northbound SR 417 drivers will exit at SR 50/Colonial Drive (Exit 34), take a right, then a left on Dean Road, then another left on University Boulevard to return to northbound SR 417.



Additionally, the SR 50/Colonial Drive ramp to northbound SR 417 and the University Boulevard ramps to southbound SR 417 are scheduled to close at the same time. Detours are the same as above.



This work is part of the $44.8 million SR 417 widening project from Econlockhatchee Trail to the Orange/Seminole County line. The project began in September 2018 and is expected to be complete in late 2020.