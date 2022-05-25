Rain chances on the rise in Central Florida heading into Memorial Day weekend

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today’s forecast high: 91 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 72 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

No real storm concerns. Expect a day of mixed sky conditions and hot-humid temps. Highs head for the low 90s inland, mid 80s along the beaches. The heat index or "feels like" temp will hover around 95 degrees during the afternoon. Rain chances are essentially absent from the forecast.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Hot and humid conditions reign supreme at the theme parks and attractions on this Monday. High hit near 91-degrees this afternoon. Hot and dry all day.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

The beaches look like a great place to be on this Wednesday. Mixed skies and ocean breezes dominate-skies dry! Highs seaside hit near 85 degrees. Surf looks small, around a foot or 2 in some dribbly East-southeast swell. Rip current outlook looks low-moderate through the day so swim near an open lifeguard stand.

LOOKING AHEAD:

The remainder of the week will feature similar weather day to day. Rain chances will take a big jump by Friday as a cool front approaches from the Northwest.

Advertisement

This feature will turn our winds to a "rain-friendly" direction, promoting an increase in moisture which will lead to an increase in showers and lightning storms. Friday-Saturday-Sunday and Monday (Memorial Day) will all feature at least some rain potential so stay tuned for details from the FOX 35 STORM CENTER as we go through the next few days.