Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins enters governor’s race, setting up crowded GOP primary

Florida’s 2026 race for governor took a sharper turn Monday as Lt. Gov. Jay Collins formally entered the contest. His decision sets up a crowded and potentially contentious Republican primary just as lawmakers convene for the annual legislative session.

Collins’ announcement adds another high-profile contender to a field already shaped by national political influence and deep fundraising disparities.

What we know:

Collins, a 49-year-old former Green Beret and first-term lieutenant governor, announced Monday that he will run for governor this year. He joins a Republican primary field that includes U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds of Naples, former state House Speaker Paul Renner and investment firm CEO James Fishback.

His entry comes one day before Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers his State of the State address to open the legislative session.

What they're saying:

The decision was first reported by Fox News and later confirmed by Collins in a post on the social media platform X.

"I’m running for Governor because leadership is forged under pressure, not in soundbites," Collins wrote. "I served over 23 years in the United States military, mainly as a Green Beret, where accountability is real, decisions have consequences, and service comes before self."

Donalds’ campaign responded sharply to Collins’ announcement, emphasizing the congressman’s backing from President Donald Trump. "Anyone running against Byron is an anti-Trump RINO and will be soundly defeated in the Republican primary," said Ryan Smith, Donalds’ chief campaign strategist.

Gov. DeSantis, who appointed Collins as lieutenant governor last year, said earlier Monday he was unaware of Collins’ plans. "Jay's a good guy," DeSantis said. "I don't know what he's going to announce or not announce. If I get involved in the primary, you’ll know it."

Democrats were quick to criticize the Republican field. Democratic Governors Association spokesman Kevin Donohoe said Collins and his GOP rivals "only offer more of the failed status quo that has left working families behind and turned Florida into one of the least affordable states in the country."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether DeSantis will ultimately weigh in on the Republican primary or endorse a successor. The governor, who is barred by term limits from seeking another term, has said any involvement would come later and on his own timeline.

The political impact of Collins’ candidacy — particularly whether he can consolidate support among establishment Republicans — is also uncertain, especially given Donalds’ early polling advantage and strong national backing.

The backstory:

Before becoming lieutenant governor in August, Collins represented a Hillsborough County district in the Florida Senate, where DeSantis has said he played a key role on conservative priorities such as election law changes and immigration enforcement.

The lieutenant governor’s office had been vacant since February, when Jeanette Nuñez left the role to become interim president, and later president, of Florida International University. At the time of Collins’ appointment, DeSantis praised him as a "warrior" for his military service and disaster-response work.

Big picture view:

The Republican primary is shaping up as a test of competing forces within the party, pitting Trump-aligned candidates against those backed by Tallahassee’s conservative leadership. Fundraising underscores that divide: as of late September, Donalds had roughly $27 million in cash on hand, compared with about $922,000 held by a political committee tied to Collins.

On the Democratic side, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and former U.S. Rep. David Jolly are the most prominent candidates so far, though Republicans remain favored in the GOP-dominated state.

Timeline:

The primary contest unfolds as the legislative session begins this week, with campaigning expected to intensify through the spring and summer. Voters will ultimately decide the nominees ahead of the November election, with Florida’s open governor’s seat drawing national attention.