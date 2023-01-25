Radio signal 9 billion light-years away: What it means and where it came from

article

A radio signal nearly 9 billion light-years away from Earth was captured in a new recording, detected by India's Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope.

McGill University said in a release that this marked the first time this type of radio signal has been detected at such a large distance. Space.com reported that the signal could mean scientists can start investigating some of the earliest stars and galaxies.

This is not the first time scientists have received a mysterious signal from outer space .

Last July, astronomers at MIT and other universities in the U.S. and Canada detected a persistent signal from a distant galaxy of unknown astrophysical origin and in 2020 a mysterious signal from Proxima Centauri made waves.

RADIO SIGNAL FROM 9 BILLION LIGHT-YEARS AWAY FROM EARTH CAPTURED

But, do these signals mean we're not alone? The answer right now is no – although an intentional signal has been sent to space .

Researchers said in 2021, according to Nature, that the Proxima Centauri signal was likely "human-made radio interference" and the source of the "fast radio burst" signal was suspected to be either a radio pulsar or a magnetar, both of which are types of neutron stars.

REPORTED 1945 UFO SIGHTING TO BE INVESTIGATED BY US GOVERNMENT: 'ROSWELL BEFORE ROSWELL'

"There are not many things in the universe that emit strictly periodic signals," Daniele Michilli, a postdoc in MIT’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research, said at the time. "Examples that we know of in our own galaxy are radio pulsars and magnetars , which rotate and produce a beamed emission similar to a lighthouse. And we think this new signal could be a magnetar or pulsar on steroids."

India's Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope is pictured in a file image. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

In this most recent case, properties of the signal indicate that it came from gaseous neutral hydrogen in a star-forming galaxy named "SDSSJ0826+5630."

McGill said the signal was emitted from the galaxy when the universe was only 4.9 billion years old.

"It’s the equivalent to a look-back in time of 8.8 billion years," Arnab Chakraborty, a Post-Doctoral Researcher at McGill University, said in a statement.

Get updates to this story on FOXNews.com.