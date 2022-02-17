Race day recipe: Allison's easy Pizza and Dessert Braids

article

Racing fans are gearing up for the Daytona 500 on Sunday! The race is sold out, but if you're watching from home with your friends and family, FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Allison Gargaro has two recipes that will be perfect for your race day watch party: Pizza and Dessert Braids!

PIZZA BRAIDS

Ingredients:

- 1 puff pastry sheet

- ½ cup pizza sauce

- 1 cup mozzarella cheese

- 12 pepperoni slices

- 1 tbsp. Parmesan cheese

- 2 tsp. dried oregano

DESSERT BRAIDS

Ingredients:

- 1 puff pastry sheet

- ½ cup Nutella

- 1 banana, sliced

- 3 tbsp. butter, melted

- powdered sugar

Method:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Lay out puff pastry sheet. Pour pizza sauce into the center section of the puff pastry, leaving about an inch at the top and bottom. Sprinkle on the cheese in an even layer. Then top with the pepperoni slices.

For the dessert braid, spread out the Nutella and top with the banana slices. Next, cut 1-inch slices, on a diagonal, to the left and right of the filling. Cut off the corners, leaving about an inch margin on then ends to fold. Fold down the top margin and begin to fold the left strip, and then the right strip, alternating, until you reach the bottom. Top with the mixture of melted butter, Parmesan and dried oregano.

Bake for 20 minutes and serve immediately. Serve with extra pizza sauce for dipping and top the dessert braid with powdered sugar!

Watch the Daytona 500 starting at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 20 on FOX 35.