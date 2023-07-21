'Quit murdering people': How Florida Sheriff Grady Judd thinks of those quick quips

If you live in Florida or not, you've likely read a news headline about Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd – or heard him discuss cases and recent arrests at one his press conferences.

He's known as the sheriff who calls it like he sees it. And that has resonated with the people of Polk County, who've elected him as sheriff for the last 35 years.

FOX 35's John Brown recently spent an entire day with Sheriff Grady Judd to see what day-to-day life is like for the sheriff – from the morning briefing to lunch to an afternoon investigation – and to get to know the guy behind the badge.

Sheriff Judd said he goes to bed between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. and wakes up at 3 a.m. to start reading – and sending – emails. He may take a brief nap, and then walks up to start going through emails again.

Then comes the morning briefing where he receives updates from his loyal and trusted advisors, who've learned over the years what to prioritize.

"I love working. I love being sheriff. I love working at the sheriff's office." — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd

During our visit, we stopped by a local diner that Sheriff Judd would go to with his dad. Very quickly those already inside were eager to talk to the sheriff and take a picture with him.

"It's absolutely humbling because they're, they're gracious enough and kind enough to want to have their picture with me. Want to talk to me. I don't walk past anybody who wants to share time with me. No one," he said.

It sounds like a grind. But, Sheriff Judd said meeting people recharges him.

So, let's talk about those press conferences.

"What about your press conferences? We always wonder if you script those on your best lines or if those just come to your mind or do you dwell on those for a day or two to make sure that you nail that line?" asked FOX 35 anchor John Brown.

"When I was growing up, my mother used to tell me, son, if you'd put that brain in gear one second before your mouth, you'd be a lot better off. So most of em's off the cuff," Sheriff Judd said.

Most law enforcement agencies have a spokesperson that talks to the press about investigations or scene. Or provide a "no comment" response. But then, witnesses talk to reporters and the story takes on a life of its own.

So, Sheriff Judd said he needed to change the narrative. So, he did.

"So I got elected, I told my command staff, here's what we're going to do. These public records law works both ways. We're going to tell it all and and we're going to tell it as soon as we know it," he said.

"Immediately, the angst and the fighting with the media dissolved. Immediately the community is now supporting and helping us. And they go, 'Gosh, he's standing up telling us like it is.' Well, what's the magic, in my opinion? If you're honest, you are forthright, and you focus on what's happening with the story."

He said it's all about storytelling, which is what he likes to do during his press conferences.

In reality, it turns out he's been crafting stories his entire life.

"I used to tell the kids in the neighborhood across the street over here, ‘one day I will be the sheriff of the county.’ And they go, 'Oh, they're going to let the kid from Tumby Road be the sheriff.' I said, ‘Yes, they are. You just wait,'" he said.

"And my thought was, I'll never walk past anybody. I'll never stick my nose in the air because everybody's God's children and I respect them and I love them. And they trusted me with their vote, and now I won't stop and talk to them. Well, how crazy would that be?"