Questions remain after boat slams into rocks, ejects six people near Port Canaveral

The Brief FWC is leading an investigation after a boat slammed into rocks near Jetty Park. Six people were ejected during the accident. Multiple had to be airlifted because of their injuries. There’s no clear answer from investigators yet on what caused the crash.



Several people were injured Sunday after a boat crashed into rocks near Jetty Park, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m., according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

At least six people were transported to hospitals, with four of them transported as trauma alerts, according to Canaveral Fire Rescue.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Convention (FWC) will be taking the lead in the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

What witnesses saw

What they're saying:

Witnesses say the law enforcement presence was huge on Sunday and surprising to see in such a peaceful place. At least three helicopters landed to airlift people to various hospitals. Others were seen on stretchers being wheeled into EMS vehicles.

Witnesses knew something bad happened with the massive response that lasted for hours.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

"It was just really shocking to see because I’ve never seen a wreck or anything, so I was really quite surprised by it," said Carson Sims, who saw the accident aftermath.

What FWC is saying

The FWC released a statement on Monday with the latest details about their investigation:

"On the evening of Sunday, November 16, officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), alongside Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and the US Coast Guard, responded to reports of a boating incident at Jetty Park in Cape Canaveral. A vessel with seven people on board struck the rocks along the jetty, ejecting six of the passengers. Six individuals have received medical care for their injuries, including the operator who is still receiving care. This is an active investigation; no additional information is available at this time."

What's next:

As the investigation continues, retired law enforcement experts say detectives will try to find data and break down what led up to the crash.

Investigators will look at several factors, like if the boat was working properly, the navigation lights were on, if speed was a factor or alcohol. No details have been released at this time by investigators involved in the cause of the crash.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"You’re going to go back and basically utilize that if it was a black box in an airplane. Hopefully, these investigators will go and collect that data and be able to determine the speed and the course," said Jamie Copenhaver, who’s a retired sheriff's deputy and boat owner.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The identities of the people injured in the crash have not been released.