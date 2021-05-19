Questions raised over juvenile conditional release after teen charged in deadly carjacking

article

Earlier this week, the Orange County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a woman during what they believe was an attempted carjacking.

Ja'Quarius McCray, 17, is currently being held in detention at the Juvenile Justice Center. Next week, McCray turns 18 and it will be up to prosecutors to decide if he will be charged as an adult in the murder of Roxana Sanchez, a 36-year-old mother of two.

Surveillance video shows Sanchez arriving home before deputies said McCray shot and killed her in an attempt to steal her car in her own driveway.

"Why? Why they couldn’t just take the car?" Yahaira Viado, the victim’s sister said during an emotional interview.

"I think what we need to do is find out from his parole officer how he was being monitored," said Rafael Zaldivar, an advocate for victims of alleged crimes. "He definitely had a curfew from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. He should have been home. Why is he out at 1 o’clock in the morning?"

Zaldivar's son was killed by a young man with a long criminal past in 2012. He said he is outraged about this latest incident.

"The juvenile system in Orlando needs to be audited," he said.

McCray was out on a conditional release for an armed burglary he allegedly committed last year. Court records show McCray was supposed to be living with his mother in Orlando. But after just one week with her, she requested her son be moved to his father’s home in Ocala. The judge granted that request.

We called his father who told us he knew nothing and had nothing to say. So the question is: who was watching McCray over Mother’s Day weekend?

Detectives are still looking for another suspect in the case. The reward for information leading to an arrest has been increased to $10,000.

