Push to get gun owners into the classroom, despite new Florida permit-less concealed carry law

Florida's new permit-less concealed carry law means gun owners are no longer required to take a class and obtain a permit to carry, but there's still a push to get people into the classroom.

"We go over all the basic gun safety and knowledge that we feel everyone should really have," Robert Geisler, general manager of Florida Gun Shows, told FOX 35.

His company is organizing this weekend's gun show at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on West Colonial Drive. They're expecting more than 8,000 people to attend.

In addition to the thousands of weapons for sale, attendees can also take a concealed carry class, which Geisler highly suggests.

"You just get a lot of understanding about how to carry, when to carry, and you also shoot a firearm, and it just gives you that basic understanding on firearms," he said.

Vocal proponents of the change, like Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, argue the new law removes an unnecessary step.

"Criminals that should have never had a gun in the first place are still [being] arrested out of jail and still have the guns. This is our citizens we're talking about, law-abiding citizens that now don't have to go through a permit process to exercise their constitutional right," Ivey said in January.

Geisler says he’s had smaller classes since the law went into effect, but he argues taking the course and getting the permit still has its perks.

Not only do you learn some important safety measures, but it also allows you to take your weapon across state lines and you can purchase one a lot quicker.

"If you have your permit, you're allowed to leave [the gun store] the same day, pending you get approved. If you don't have the permit, you'd have to wait the three-day cooling-off period, which in this case this weekend would be Thursday or later," Geisler said.

The Orlando Gun Show runs this weekend from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. The concealed carry class is being offered on both days.