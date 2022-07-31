Purple Alert issued for man last seen at Daytona International Speedway

article

A Purple Alert has been issued for a 50-year-old man who was last seen at Daytona International Speedway and has been missing for more than a week.

According to Daytona Beach police, James Williams was last seen on July 23.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207 or email WallaceJayson@DBPD.us and reference case 220012789.

Purple Alerts go out when an adult suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities is missing, but does not meet criteria for a Silver Alert.