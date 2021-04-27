Pumpkin the sea turtle released back into the sea, Florida zoo says

Pumpkin, a sea turtle that spent six months at a healing facility due to kidney issues, was released back into the ocean on Tuesday, a Florida zoo said.

The Brevard Zoo told FOX 35 that Pumpkin the sea turtle first arrived at the zoo's sea turtle healing center on October 21, 2020, after being seen stranded on the beach multiple times.

Photo from Brevard Zoo

Caretakers said that the turtle had kidney issues, including potentially kidney disease. As a result, Pumpkin spent six months at the healing center being treated with nutritional support, medication and fluids.

TRENDING: SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens offer free admission to veterans

Eventually, the zoo said that Pumpkin's kidney values improved with stagnant results, so they decided to discontinue all medications and fluids. The sea turtle was approved for release on Monday.

Advertisement

Photo from Brevard Zoo

On Tuesday, officials said that Pumpkin was released into the ocean through the Tracking Station Beachfront Park in Vero Beach.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.