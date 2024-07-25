Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee seeks public input at second meeting, open house
ORLANDO, Fla. - A permanent Pulse Nightclub memorial is moving closer to reality as the Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee continues its discussions at the Kia Center.
Thursday marked the first opportunity for public input.
The committee tasked with designing the memorial is currently reviewing various ideas inspired by memorials across the country. The open house for public feedback begins at 6 p.m.