Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee seeks public input at second meeting, open house

Published  July 25, 2024 8:33pm EDT
Orange County
A permanent Pulse Nightclub memorial is getting closer to becoming a reality. The Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee met for the second day at the Kia Center. Thursday was the first time people could share their thoughts.

Thursday marked the first opportunity for public input.

The committee tasked with designing the memorial is currently reviewing various ideas inspired by memorials across the country. The open house for public feedback begins at 6 p.m.