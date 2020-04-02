Publix to offer contactless payment options to protect customers and employees

article

Publix says that by Saturday, they will offer contactless payment options to protect both their associates and customers from coronavirus.

They said that customers will be able to place their smartphone or contactless pay-enabled credit or debit card near a contactless-enabled device, rather than swiping or inserting their card into the PIN pad. Customers can also use the existing mobile pay option through the Publix app.

“In these unprecedented times, we recognized the need to make our customers’ trips to our stores faster and more efficient,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “By expediting this payment option, we will help customers reduce contact with commonly used surfaces like PIN pads.”

The most commonly known forms of contactless payments are Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay.

This is one of several ways that Publix has worked to keep the health and well-being of its customers and employees in mind. Other actions taken include but are not limited to increasing sanitization efforts throughout the store, installing plexiglass shields at all registers, reducing store hours to allow extra time for store cleaning, enacting designated shopping hours for those ages 65 and up, installing signs and floor markers to enforce a six-foot distance between shoppers, giving employees the options to wear gloves and masks, and implementing emergency pandemic pay for full- and part-time associates who show symptoms of or are diagnosed with coronavirus.

