Publix reopens COVID-19 vaccine reservation portal on Friday

Publix reopened its COVID-19 vaccine reservation portal on Friday morning.

Patients who book on Friday will automatically be assigned the two-shot dose of Moderna.

The portal reopened at 7 a.m. If you do not want the Moderna vaccine, those who book on Wednesdays will receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those eligible to sign up for a vaccine include:

All Florida residents 60 years of age and older

Florida K-12 teachers and personnel of any age

Medically vulnerable residents with a physician-signed form

Law enforcement 50 years of age or older

Appointments can be made at publix.com/covidvaccine.

Another big change is that due to a federal directive, Publix will be prioritizing employees in the education field, regardless of age, for vaccine appointments. That includes teachers, staff, bus drivers, and childcare workers.

As a result, if you are one of the other eligible groups, your wait times for an appointment may be longer.

"Our collaboration with Governor DeSantis continues to bring needed vaccine doses to residents of Florida, and we are privileged to be part of this critical effort," said Publix CEO Todd Jones. "With each new shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine, we are able to serve more people and more communities in our home state."

The State of Florida requires individuals receiving their first vaccine dose to provide proof of residency, such as an ID or utility bill.

