Publix recalls ground meat products at Florida store due to potential 'foreign material'

Publix has issued a voluntary recall for ground meat products at one of its stores in Florida due to potential foreign material.

This recall impacts Publix Store #0457 in Spring Hill's Lakewood Plaza, the Florida-based grocery chain said in a press release last week. Spring Hill is located on Florida's west coast, about 80 miles west of Orlando. No other Publix products or store locations are affected by this recall, Publix said.

"As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from the store shelves," Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous said in a news release.

The following ground meat products that were sold on Feb. 13 should be thrown away or returned for a refund:

Beef & Pork for Meatloaf

Ground Chuck (20%)

Lean Ground Beef (7%)

Ground Chuck Burgers

Ground Round (15%)

A/B Ground Chuck (20%)

Ground Sirloin (10%)

A/B Lean Ground Beef (7%)

Ground Chuck Slider Burgers

GreenWise Ground Beef 92% Lean

GreenWise Ground Chuck (20% Fat)

All of the listed products – except for the Beef & Pork for Meatloaf – have a sell-by date of Feb. 15. The Beef & Pork for Meatloaf has a sell-by date of Feb. 14.

Customers with questions or concerns should contact Publix Customer Care at 800-242-1227.

