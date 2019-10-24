Publix debuts self-checkout lanes at Ocoee store

article

Now shopping AND scanning will be a pleasure at Publix!

Customers who shop at the Fountains West Publix in Ocoee can now take their Pub Subs through one of the four new self-checkout lanes, scan it, bag it, pay and go.

The do-it-yourself registers have a Publix employee standing by to help customers through the process and explain how to use the machines.

Self-checkout isn't entirely new to Publix. Select stores have had them

"Love going to @Publix and talking to the self check out employee like we’re best friends. Thank you Publix for hiring such friendly and welcoming people💚," tweeted @mbowman30.

Self-checkout lanes also recently popped up at stores in Coconut Creek and Coral Springs.

“We’re always evaluating how to best serve our customers and self-checkout is one of those considerations when we’re looking at remodels,” Nicole Krauss, a Publix spokeswoman, told the Sun Sentinel.

While some customers consider self-checkout a convenience, others seem to miss the face-to-face contact of a smiling Publix cashier.

“I like using them at Home Depot, but at Publix, I like the line because of the nice checkout people," Doug Farrar of Coral Springs told the Sun Sentinel. "It’s a personal experience. But millennials will like it.”

Fox 35 reached out to Publix to find out how many more stores in the Central Florida area could be getting self-checkout lanes. We will update when Publix responds.