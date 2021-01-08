Publix COVID-19 vaccine appointments already full

Publix is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents 65 and older in three Florida counties: Marion, Citrus, and Hernando. However, according to the Publix website, appointments for the vaccine are already booked up.

It's part of a new pilot program opening up more access to the vaccine.

In Marion County, 11 Publix stores will administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine will be offered at 22 Publix locations in Florida.

"We actually have 15,000 doses on hand," Governor Ron DeSantis said this week. "It measures out to 120 doses a day in those 22 stores in 3 counties."

The shots are free to front-line healthcare workers, residents of long-term care facilities, and seniors 65 and up.

"Of course, it does require that secondary shot, so if anyone has any questions, they can ask the qualified pharmacy staff who can answer them, and they'll provide a reminder when they have to come back for the second dose of the vaccine."

Governor DeSantis says if it is successful, it could roll out to the grocer’s pharmacies statewide.

