Deputies investigating homicide in Orange County after man found with 'puncture wound'

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a homicide after a man was found with a "puncture wound" on Monday.

Man found unresponsive with puncture wound to the chest

What we know:

Authorities said they responded to the incident at the 8800 block of Exchange Drive around 4 p.m. on Monday, March 31.

When they arrived, officials said they found Kenneth Marrero Cardona, 32, unresponsive with a puncture wound to his chest.

Deputies said Cardona was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

Cardona's death is being investigated as a homicide, officials said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says they are continuing to investigate the incident.

What we don't know:

Details have not yet been released on what led to Cardona's death. Deputies have not announced if they have any suspects in the case or what object may have caused the puncture wound in the man's chest.

FOX 35 has reached out to officials for more information on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

