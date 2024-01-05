Public Health Alert: Frozen risotto bites sold in Florida, 9 other states may contain hot dogs in puff pastry

article

A public health alert has been issued for frozen mushroom bites because the product may contain hot dogs in puff pastry, the Food Safety and Agriculture Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

According to the FSIS, a product labeled as porcine mushroom risotto bites may contain hot dogs in puff pastry, which contain sesame – a known allergen that's not declared on the product label.

The alert has been issued to warn consumers who have a sesame allergy not to consume these products.

The 7.5 oz. cardboard packaging has the establishment number "EST 39896" on the side of the box with lot code 101231 and a best-by date of 10/1½024.

The bites were sold in 10 states including Florida, California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

So far there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from anyone consuming the bites.