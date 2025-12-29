Dr. Phillips High School football player among 4 teens killed in separate shootings

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Orange County on Sunday, according to the sheriff's office. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of 26th Street, according to officials. This marks the fourth shooting involving a teen in Central Florida since Christmas Eve.



Four teenagers have been shot and killed across Central Florida in less than a week since Christmas Eve, authorities said, marking a deadly holiday period for the region.

The latest victim was identified as 17-year-old Raylin Harrison, a football player at Dr. Phillips High School.

What we know:

Harrison was shot and killed Sunday night near Orlando's Holden Heights neighborhood.

Deputies responded to the 1500 block of 26th Street around 9 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Harrison was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to the sheriff's office.

Harrison’s former coach described him as a talented athlete and an even better person, saying his death has left classmates, teammates and the school community grieving.

What we don't know:

Orange County, detectives are investigating the shooting, and no suspects have been named.

Multiple teens shot over Christmas holiday

Local perspective:

This marks the fourth shooting involving a teen in Central Florida since Dec. 24.

A 17-year-old boy, identified as Jamar Jerome, was shot and killed at a condo complex off PGA Boulevard in Orlando on Christmas Eve, according to authorities.

On Christmas Day, a 13-year-old girl was shot and killed in the Pine Hills neighborhood. The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of Okada Court, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The girl was shot by a 15-year-old boy who told deputies the shooting was "accidental."

The third shooting happened in Deltona on Christmas night. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Brenden Watkins, 17, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of El Campo Avenue. Watkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

What you can do:

Investigators are urging anyone with information about the shootings to contact authorities as the investigation continues.