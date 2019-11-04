Public encouraged to attend funeral of Florida Army veteran who had no living relatives

article

The public is being encouraged to attend the funeral of a U.S. Army veteran from Florida who has no living family members.

According to the Baker County Board of County Commissioners, Michael Allevato died on October 14, 2017.

They said that Allevato has no living relatives, emergency contacts, or next of kin that could be located.

"Due to this, he was cremated through the Baker County Indigent Cremation Program," the board wrote on Facebook. "Through efforts made by County Administration staff and the local Veterans Service Officer, it was determined that Mr. Allevato was in-fact a U.S. Army Veteran."

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Jacksonville National Cemetery are working together to give Allevato a proper burial on Thursday, November 7.

They are encouraging anyone who would like to attend the service to come to the Jacksonville National Cemetary on Lannie Road at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The service is being held by the Baker County Veterans Council.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.