Public invited to attend funeral of Florida Army veteran who had no living relatives

article

The public has been invited to attend the funeral of a U.S. Army veteran from Florida who has no living family members.

The Baker County Board of County Commissioners say that Michael Allevato died on Oct. 14, 2017. The board says he had no living relatives, emergency contacts or next of kin that they could locate.

"Due to this, he was cremated through the Baker County Indigent Cremation Program," the board wrote on Facebook. "Through efforts made by County Administration staff and the local Veterans Service Officer, it was determined that Mr. Allevato was in-fact a U.S. Army Veteran."

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Jacksonville National Cemetery are working together in order to give Allevato a proper burial after two years.

Anyone who would like to attend and pay their respects to this Army veteran should plan to visit the Jacksonville National Cemetery on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Services will be provided by the Baker County Veterans Council .