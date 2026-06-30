Proposed Brevard County USL soccer stadium would anchor new mixed-use development

The Brief Developers have proposed an 8,000-seat soccer stadium in Melbourne as the future home of the Space Coast Soccer Club. The mixed-use complex would also include shops, restaurants and year-round community events. Team officials hope to open the stadium by spring 2028 and estimate it could attract about 500,000 visitors annually.



Plans for a new professional soccer stadium in Melbourne call for an 8,000-seat venue, restaurants, retail space and year-round community events as part of a proposed mixed-use development in Brevard County.

Developers have submitted plans to the city for the stadium, which would become the home of the newly formed Space Coast Soccer Club, a member of the United Soccer League. Team officials are targeting a spring 2028 opening.

Local perspective:

The proposed stadium would host 20 to 25 professional soccer matches each year and include seating on three sides. Plans also call for youth soccer tournaments, concerts, recreational leagues, farmers markets and community events throughout the year.

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Developers estimate the complex could attract about 500,000 visitors annually, aided by its location along West NASA Boulevard near Melbourne Orlando International Airport.

Team founder Thomas Bonner said the project is intended to serve as a community gathering place in addition to hosting professional soccer.

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"The key driver here is to create a community asset for Brevard," Bonner said. "One it can be proud of; one it deserves."

The Space Coast Soccer Club will compete in the United Soccer League, which officials say is the organization's long-term home. Bonner said the club is not pursuing a move to Major League Soccer, instead focusing on helping grow the USL.

The club's leadership includes executives with experience launching professional soccer franchises in Central Florida, including Orlando City before its move to Major League Soccer.