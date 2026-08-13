Teen accused of cutting down Flock cameras in Volusia County

The Brief Jaden Brooks, 18, has been arrested, accused of cutting down multiple Flock cameras in Volusia County. Brooks was arrested, charged with three counts of felony criminal mischief. The arrest comes amid an ongoing debate over Flock cameras, with some critics raising concerns over privacy.



An 18-year-old man is facing felony charges, after he allegedly cut down multiple Flock license plate reader cameras in Volusia County.

Detectives believe Jaden Brooks used a saw to cut down several Flock Safety cameras.

The backstory:

According to a Volusia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, the investigation began after a deputy discovered a damaged Flock license plate reader near Airport Road in New Smyrna Beach.



Investigators said the pole holding the camera appeared to have been cut at the bottom, causing it to fall to the ground. Detectives later connected the incident to similar cases being investigated by the Port Orange Police Department.





After a week of investigating, Brooks was arrested on three counts of felony criminal mischief.

Brooks was released from Volusia County Jail on a $7,500 bond.

What they're saying:

Investigators claim Brooks told them he cut them down with a saw because he didn’t agree with them and was having a rough week.

Flock cameras capture license plate and vehicle information that law enforcement agencies can use during investigations. Local law enforcement officials have defended the technology as a tool for identifying suspects and solving crimes. The use of Flock cameras has generated controversy, as people express privacy concerns.

In Sumter County, the Sheriff suspended their use, as they continue to explore options to add more checks and balances to the system. This, after a Sumter County detective was arrested, accused of using the cameras to access information about her husband’s ex-wife.

In Volusia County, some have voiced their desire to have the camera's removed.

Some residents said they understand concerns about privacy, but don’t support destroying the cameras.

"Going around cutting them down, that’s not too cool," New Smyrna Beach resident Patrick Fear said.

Fear said he does not have a problem with the cameras personally. Bradley Lyons shared a similar stance.

"I don’t have anything to hide," he said. "So… I don’t have an issue with them,"

For the most part, law enforcement agencies in Central Florida stand behind the use of the cameras, citing their usefulness in solving crimes.