‘Love & Hip Hop’ star 'Betty Idol' arrested, accused of $200K real estate scam

The Brief Reality TV star Salomes Jackson ("Betty Idol"), known for her appearances on "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta," was arrested in Volusia County for her alleged role in a $196,000 real estate scam. Investigators used facial recognition software and Jackson's distinctive facial and neck tattoos to identify her depositing stolen funds at a New York ATM. Jackson faces multiple felony charges—including grand theft and money laundering over $100,000—after personally receiving $178,786.65 from the fraudulent land sale scheme.



A former reality television star from "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" has been arrested in Volusia County in connection with a major real estate scam and money laundering scheme, deputies say.

Salomes Jackson, 40 – who is known by her stage name Betty Idol – was taken into custody by Volusia County deputies on Aug. 13 after a nearly one-year investigation. Investigators said the money was funneled through a coordinated network of bank accounts – using stolen identities and a shell company – resulting in Jackson receiving $178,786.65.

The sheriff's office claims evidence shows she had direct control over the accounts regarding receiving, transferring, withdrawing and laundering the stolen money.

What we know:

Investigators were contacted by two victims on Sept. 8, 2025– who own a mobile park in Orange City – about a fraudulent real estate listing and nearly $200,000 stolen.

The victims told deputies that on July 11, 2025 they were defrauded out of $196,786.65 after attempting to purchase a parcel for sale next to their property on North Thorpe Avenue in Orange City.

According to the victims, they were conducting business with a realtor – whose contact information was obtained by a "Land for Sale" sign on the parcel – and an escrow officer with a known escrow company with numerous offices throughout the country.

Salomes Jackson, 40, a reality television star, is accused of theft and money laundering.

Victims wire over $190,000 for fraudulent parcel

The victim initially made a $2,000 deposit to the escrow officer and received a confirmation email before completing a wire transfer of the remaining money – $196,786.65 – to purchase the land.

According to deputies, after the money transfer, the victims had difficulty reaching the escrow officer and realtor when they requested a survey of the property. The victims were told the realtor was out of the office and to stop calling.

The victims reached out to the escrow company, who informed them their company doesn't conduct closing services and the officer the victims worked with isn't employed by the company.

Investigators later spoke with the escrow company, who said they are aware of scammers using their business name. FOX 35 has reached out to the company for comment.

Owner denied property was for sale: Deputies

The victims claimed they were contacted by people claiming to be the property owners, verifying the parcel was for sale, the report said. During this time, the "owners" provided the necessary paperwork required to list the land for sale.

"The license appears to have been generated using artificial intelligence and is not associated with any real person," the sheriff's office said. The real owner also verified with investigators that the copy of her driver's license in paperwork was fake.

A ‘coordinated real estate scam’

A Volusia Sheriff's Office's Financial Crimes detective identified four key pieces of evidence that indicated the incident was part of a coordinated real estate scam and money laundering activity.

Fraudulent use of property owner's identity

Unauthorized posting of a "For Sale" sign

Initiating a property sale without the owner's knowledge

Dispersing proceeds through multiple external accounts through structured transfers, mobile transfers and payments to shell companies.

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 21: Betty Idol attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "KOKOMO CITY" Premiere at Egyptian Theatre on January 21, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Who is Betty Idol?

Reality television personality Betty Idol is best known for her supporting character role in season 5 of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta." She also appeared on VH1's "Cartel Crew."

According to her Instagram profile @idreambettyidol – verified by the sheriff's office – she's a fashion ambassador.

Facial recognition and tattoos identify suspect

Investigators traced the address of the fake escrow company to a woman's address in Philadelphia. The woman – who denied knowing the escrow company, the report said – told detectives she doesn't drive, uses a wheelchair and has been a victim of identity theft in the past.

After obtaining a seizure warrant for the bank account associated with the transfer, investigators issued a subpoena associated with an Oct. 6, 2025 deposit in New York. The transaction, which occurred on Oct. 4, 2025 and was posted on Oct. 5, showed a woman – later positively identified as Jackson – depositing a check into the ATM.

Jackson was identified by her distinctive tattoos: a red heart tattoo below her eye and a tattoo on her neck, the sheriff's office said.

List of charges

Jackson is facing several charges including:

Fraud - money laundering transaction of $100,000 or more

Grand theft over $100,000

Organized scheme to defraud less than $50,000

Use of ID of another without consent - $50,000 or more

What's next:

Jackson’s first appearance is set for Aug. 14 at 1:30 p.m. in Volusia County.