Small plane crashes in Lake County, burns up; 2 onboard, 2 hurt: officials

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The Brief A small plane crashed early Friday morning south of Groveland in a rural part of Lake County, officials said. Two people were aboard the plane. One person was sent to the hospital with burn injuries. A second person refused treatment.



Two people were aboard a small aircraft when it crashed Friday morning in a rural part of Lake County, south of the City of Groveland, officials said.

One person was flown to a nearby hospital with burn injuries. A second person was not seriously hurt, officials said.

What we know:

The FAA said the Waco 2T-1A-2 aircraft, which is an aerobatic biplane, crashed around 9:50 a.m. near the Seminole-Lake Gliderport.

A photo provided by the Groveland Fire Department showed the wreckage of the plane, which was completely destroyed, only leaving the charred remains.

GFD said the first 911 call was around 9:41 a.m.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. The FAA said it would open an investigation.