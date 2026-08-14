Small plane crashes in Lake County, burns up; 2 onboard, 2 hurt: officials
GROVELAND, Fla. - Two people were aboard a small aircraft when it crashed Friday morning in a rural part of Lake County, south of the City of Groveland, officials said.
One person was flown to a nearby hospital with burn injuries. A second person was not seriously hurt, officials said.
What we know:
The FAA said the Waco 2T-1A-2 aircraft, which is an aerobatic biplane, crashed around 9:50 a.m. near the Seminole-Lake Gliderport.
A photo provided by the Groveland Fire Department showed the wreckage of the plane, which was completely destroyed, only leaving the charred remains.
GFD said the first 911 call was around 9:41 a.m.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash was not immediately known. The FAA said it would open an investigation.
The Source: The information is from the City of Groveland, Groveland Fire Department, and the FAA.