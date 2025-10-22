‘Principal for a Day’ program connects community leaders with schools

The Brief Volusia County’s annual "Principal for a Day" program invites business and community leaders to experience a principal’s daily role. Participants tour classrooms, observe operations, and engage with staff and also foster stronger ties between schools and local partners. FOX 35's John Brown took part in the event, visiting Sweetwater Elementary in Port Orange.



Wednesday was back-to-school for dozens of business leaders across Volusia County.

The annual Principal for a Day program was held at schools throughout the county, and FOX 35's John Brown visited Sweetwater Elementary in Port Orange.

What is the Principal for a Day program?

The program allows area business and civic leaders to tour nearly 70 schools to see how schools operate and the challenges they face daily. It is also a chance for the schools to get engaged with business partners to make sure everyone works together to make the community stronger.

The Futures Foundation organized the one-day event. That group helps support the 3,500 teachers in numerous ways throughout the year in Volusia County.

The program, typically held each fall with applications accepted at the start of the school year, aims to deepen understanding of the role principals play in shaping education and community growth.