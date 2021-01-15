President Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden’s inauguration

President Donald Trump will leave Washington next Wednesday morning, ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to a person familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision had not been made public.

Trump had already announced that he would not be attending Biden’s inauguration — breaking tradition — after spending months making baseless allegations of voter fraud in an attempt to delegitimize Biden’s presidency.

RELATED: President Trump says he 'will not be going' to Biden inauguration

Vice President Mike Pence will attend in his place.

Trump is expected to remain in Florida with a small group of aides.

The president has not said publicly what he will do after his term ends, though previous reports said Trump plans to live at his resort. However, his Palm Beach neighbors are trying to keep that from happening.

Advertisement

One neighbor's attorney, Reginald Stambaugh, sent a letter to the Town of Palm Beach, arguing that Trump moving to Mar-a-Lago would decrease the area's property values.

MORE NEWS: ‘Home Alone 2’ star Macaulay Culkin sides with fan's 'petition' to remove Trump from film: ‘Sold’

The president and first lady Melania Trump changed their legal residence from New York City to Palm Beach last year. Stambaugh says that violates the 1993 agreement between Trump and the town that allowed him to turn Mar-a-Lago from a private home into a club that has 10 guest rooms for rent.

The agreement says only members can stay overnight and for no more than 21 days per year, divided into three one-week stays that cannot run consecutively. The question is whether Trump is a club member and covered by those rules.