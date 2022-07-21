President Biden's Florida trip likely off due to COVID-19 infection

article

President Joe Biden’s trip to Florida next week appeared unlikely Thursday after the White House announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

A White House press pool report said travel has been canceled for at least five days. The administration had earlier announced that Biden would travel to Orlando and Tampa on Monday.

The president was expected to attend – and speak at – the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) yearly training conference on July 25 in Orlando before traveling to Tampa to speak at a Democratic National Committee rally.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that Biden, 79, who is fully vaccinated, is taking Paxlovid and experiencing "very mild" symptoms.

"Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," Jean-Pierre said in the statement.

Jean-Pierra added that Biden will work in isolation until he tests negative.

"Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work," Jean-Pierre said. Biden was scheduled to attend a National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives conference in Orlando and speak at a Democratic National Committee rally in Tampa.

President Biden was to have visited Florida a week after Vice President Kamala Harris made a visit to the Sunshine State and attend events in Orlando and Tampa, where she met with state legislators about reproductive rights.