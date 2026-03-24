Prescribed burns across Central Florida: How are residents notified?

The Brief Prescribed burns conducted by the Florida Forest Service sent plumes of smoke and ash across Central Florida. Some Florida residents told FOX 35 they didn't know what happened and weren't aware of prescribed burns in the area. The Florida Forest Service said they at times don't alert the public because of the many factors that weigh into why or why not a burn will take place.



Smoke in the air yesterday alerted some Central Florida residents to prescribed burns occurring in the area – as some residents told FOX 35 they wished they knew the burns were taking place.

It wasn't easy to miss the plumes of smoke rising in the sky across Central Florida on March 24. For those who didn't look up, the smell was unmistakable. Something was burning.

Read more: What's on fire? Smoke, ash over Seminole County due to prescribed burn in Lake County, officials say

Prescribed burn map for March 24, 2026.

Where did the prescribed burns take place?

Primarily, areas in Lake, Osceola and Orange counties were purposely on fire.

Prescribed burns – also known as controlled burns – were planned throughout Central Florida. These fires were set while Central Florida remains in a drought and also while burn bans – apart from Brevard County – are lifted.

Based on an active burn map, provided by the Florida Forest Service, burns stretched from Lakeland to St. Cloud to Orlando to Merritt Island.

Active burns on March 24, included:

Kissimmee Chain of Lakes area: A burn occurred from 5 a.m. to 4:38 p.m., burning an agricultural pasture area.

Orlando: A burn occurred from 5 a.m. to 2:38 p.m., for land clearing.

Minneola near Lake Apopka: A burn occurred from 5 a.m. to 2:40 p.m., for land clearing.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Lake Louisa State Park after a prescribed burn on March 24, 2026.

Trails active despite prescribed burn

The effects of a prescribed burn were seen at Lake Louisa State Park in Clermont on Sunday, March 22. Some of the natural rolling green hills at the state park – which covers over 6,200 acres – were reduced to burnt branches and remaining twigs and leaves. However, trails were left untouched.

Despite the prescribed burn in portions of the state park, it did not affect recreational trails – leaving paths safe for animals.

Atari smells the ground on March 24, 2026 after a prescribed burn at Lake Louisa State Park.

FOX 35 has reached out to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to determine how many acres were burned at Lake Louisa State Park.

Additionally, Rock Springs Run State Reserve in Sorrento had two prescribed burns on March 24, which covered approximately 3,160 acres, the Florida DEP reported.

Residents had no warning

Sandee Sifrit told FOX 35's Marie Edinger, "I didn't know what was going on. It would be nice to have known."

Nena Holmes was worried about her daughter, who has asthma, saying the smoke could trigger her daughter's respiratory issues.

The Florida Forest Service told Edinger whether they conduct the prescribed burn depends on the morning of the planned burn. It could depend on the wind or humidity.

The forest service uses a smoke screening tool to predict impact.

"We try our best to make sure nothing like that happens," Cliff Frazier with the Florida Forest Service told Edinger, speaking of the wide impact of smoke on Monday. "… But it happens. It's nature."

Prescribed burn signage at Lake Louisa State Park on March 24, 2026.

What is a prescribed burn?

Prescribed burns are controlled fires set by trained professionals to meet specific management goals, the Southwest Florida Water Management District reported.

"Prescribed fire is a vital land management tool for maintaining healthy natural areas in Florida," the state DEP said in a statement to FOX 35. "By clearing excess vegetation, prescribed burns help reduce wildfire risk and support a balanced, thriving ecosystem."

To learn if there's a prescribed burn in your area, the Florida Fire Service posts all active burns on a map.