Pre-sale tickets for Universal’s Epic Universe now available

Universal's highly anticipated "Epic Universe" theme park is set to open just before Memorial Day weekend, with pre-sale tickets available starting Oct. 22.

The park is scheduled to welcome visitors beginning May 22.

This initial phase of ticket sales includes multi-day passes and vacation packages, along with reservations for Universal’s new flagship hotel, Helios Grand.

Annual pass holders will have early access to purchase single-day tickets starting Thursday, ahead of the public. Universal has announced that more details about ticket availability and pricing will be released in the coming weeks.

