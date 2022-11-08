Powerball jackpot: 26 winning lottery tickets sold in Florida, including one worth $2 million

article

One person in California won the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Monday night - but 26 Floridians are holding winning tickets for ‘smaller’ prizes, with some worth $2 million and $1 million!

Lottery officials announced on Tuesday that the sole jackpot winning ticket was sold in California at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, located in Los Angeles County in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains.

The winning numbers are white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, and the red Powerball 10.

One ticket worth $2 million was sold in Florida at the K & M Drugs, located at 395 Village Drive in Poinciana. There were two $1 million winners from tickets sold at Wellington Marathon, located at 2741 South State Road 7 in Wellington and Sunshine, located at 1277 West Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach.

Additionally, a total of 23 Florida tickets won third-tier prizes. The winning tickets matched four of the five white ball numbers and the Powerball number. Four players each won $100,000 and 19 players each won $50,000.

Florida’s winning $100,000 POWERBALL tickets were sold at:

Publix, located at 10601 U.S. Highway 441 in Leesburg

Sun Food, located at 1009 Hunter Road in Okeechobee

Circle K, located at 901 West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale

Publix, located at 15265 Collier Boulevard in Naples

Florida’s winning $50,000 POWERBALL tickets were sold at:

Thorntons, located at 1351 34th Street North in St. Petersburg

Publix, located at 7375 West Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach

Publix, located at 2300 Griffin Road in Lakeland

7-Eleven, located at 7405 Redbug Lake Road in Oviedo

Circle K, located at 2919 Coastal Highway in Saint Augustine

Publix, located at 13121 Paul J Doherty Parkway in Fort Myers

Publix, located at 2031 Bay Street in Sarasota

7-Eleven, located at 7605 Sinclair Road in Kissimmee

Speedway, located at 1241 North Tamiami Trail in Nokomis

7-Eleven, located at 2605 Wooleright Road in Boynton Beach

Publix, located at 8833 Tamiami Trail North in Naples

Daybreak Market & Fuel 3, located at 19701 Cochran Boulevard in Port Charlotte

Apex Pharmacy, located at 6110 West Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach

Skylake Discount Liquors, located at 1664 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive in Miami Gardens

Hunt Club Market, located at 241 North Hunt Club Boulevard in Longwood

Publix, located at 15729 Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines

Circle K, located at 12995 North U.S. Highway 441 in Citra

7-Eleven, located at 1721 North Honore Avenue in Sarasota

Sunshine, located at 5298 Copans Road in Margate

The Powerball jackpot was reported as an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday but increased to $2.04 billion on Tuesday morning after updated calculations. The winning numbers and recorded video of the drawing were shared at 8:57 a.m. EST Tuesday, several hours after the originally-scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST Monday drawing.

The jackpot is the largest ever for Powerball and the largest in U.S. lottery history.

For Friday night's drawing, the jackpot is now $20 million.