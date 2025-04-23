Orange County power outage reported on Duke Energy's website was error due to 'software update': officials

UPDATE: A spokesperson with Duke Energy confirmed to FOX 35 News that the major outage that appeared on its website was an error due to a software update.

The power utility released the following statement:

"There are no major outages in the area. We did a software update and things can sometimes go a little crazy on our outage map while that’s happening. I apologize the "banner" doesn’t make that very clear. I’m told in about an hour it should be back to normal. Currently there are less than 400 actual outages across the whole state. Our apologies for the confusion."

Original story below:

Thousands of residents in Orange County are waking up without electricity following a widespread power outage early Wednesday.

What we know:

According to Duke Energy’s outage map, more than 12,000 customers in the Horizon West community have been affected.

What we don't know:

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time. FOX 35 News has reached out to Duke Energy for additional information.

Power is currently estimated to be restored by 11:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: