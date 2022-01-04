Power outage hits Walt Disney World

Social media was abuzz on Tuesday night about reports of the Magic Kingdom going dark.

People were tweeting and posting on Facebook and Instagram about a power outage that reportedly shut down the monorail, ferryboats, and some Magic Kingdom resort hotels near the Seven Seas Lagoon.

We spoke to one visitor who explained that she was eating dinner at the Wilderness Lodge and staying at the Polynesian Resort. She tells us both places lost power earlier in the evening.

"Walked up to the reception desk and asked them…'Are you guys aware that the ladies' restroom is out?' and they said, 'Oh yeah, there's a lot of areas that are out right now," said Disney visitor Lannie Bartlett.

Bartlett said the power went out roughly around 6 p.m. and was reportedly restored at Walt Disney World before 10 p.m. When it was restored, Bartlett said cheers could be heard following the short-lived darkness.

We have reached out to Disney for comment.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.