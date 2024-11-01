Potential tropical system could bring rain to Florida late next week

A pair of tropical disturbances in the southern Gulf of Mexico near Cuba may come together this weekend, potentially forming a broad, rainy low-pressure system.

While the system is expected to have tropical origins, it is unlikely to have a major impact on Florida.

As a protective ridge of high pressure moves offshore along the eastern seaboard and a cold front approaches from the Midwest, the system could steer rain into Florida late next week.

However, due to cooler waters in the Gulf, the potential for significant tropical development remains low.

In a worst-case scenario, if the system develops rapidly and tracks toward Florida, it is unlikely to produce strong winds, but could bring heavy rain and localized flooding.

As of right now, the zone of interest in the Southwestern Caribbean has a 30% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 70% chance of formation in the next 7 days.

The zone of interest in the Northeastern Caribbean has a 10% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 10% chance of formation in the next 7 days.

Hurricane season officially ends on Nov. 30, and experts note this may be one of the final threats of the season.

The situation remains fluid, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.