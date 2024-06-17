Potential Tropical Cyclone One: Gulf of Mexico disturbance expected to strengthen

The National Hurricane Center in Miami has designated an area of low pressure over the Bay of Campeche as Potential Tropical Cyclone One.

The system is expected to bring heavy rainfall to parts of the western Gulf Coast, prompting the issuance of a Tropical Storm Watch for parts of the coast of Texas and northeastern Mexico.

As of late Monday afternoon, the system's center was located about 470 miles southeast of Brownsville, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

The system is moving north-northwest at approximately 7 mph and is expected to maintain this direction through Tuesday. A turn toward the west-northwest is anticipated Tuesday night or Wednesday, with the system likely approaching the western Gulf Coast late Wednesday.

Gradual strengthening is possible, and the disturbance is forecast to develop into a tropical storm by Wednesday. If it becomes better organized, as expected, it will most likely be named Tropical Storm Alberto. Tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 290 miles northeast of the center.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the Texas coast from Port O'Connor southward to the mouth of the Rio Grande. Additionally, the government of Mexico has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the northeastern coast of Mexico, south of the mouth of the Rio Grande to Boca de Catan.

Residents along the coasts of Texas and northeastern Mexico are advised to monitor this system's progress, as additional watches and warnings may be issued tonight and Tuesday.

Summary of Watches and Warnings:

- A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Texas coast from Port O'Connor southward to the mouth of the Rio Grande.

- A Tropical Storm Watch is also in effect for the northeastern coast of Mexico, south of the mouth of the Rio Grande to Boca de Catan.

A Tropical Storm Watch indicates that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Tropical system could track toward Florida

Forecasters are also monitoring a rare area of low pressure in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean, several hundred miles east of Florida and the Bahamas.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said the low is trying to develop along an old cold front in the western Atlantic. Garner said that could be the seed for a future tropical or subtropical system, set to make a run for Florida late this week.

According to the NHC, it has a 30% chance of forming over the next seven days.

There's also an upper-level low atop that developing tropical system, which Garner said is the opposite of what the systems need to further develop. (They need high-pressure aloft.)

The current setup will obstruct any chance of rapid advancement of this system. This will keep the system much weaker than the earlier appeared potential from over the weekend when the threat first became apparent.

If the area were to develop, such an event would be "extremely rare" for June, said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Noah Bergren. "Historically, only three storms have made landfall from the east in June," he added. "The most recent was Tropical Storm Danny in 2021, which hit South Carolina."

This unusual weather pattern is caused by a massive heat dome over New England, which creates an east-to-west flow over the southwest Atlantic Ocean.

Regardless of development, the tropical activity will cause breezy conditions on Thursday and Friday in Central Florida, with a higher chance for rain, potentially rough surf, and slightly higher than normal tides.