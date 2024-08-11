Tropical Storm Ernesto forecast to form in Atlantic by Monday, NHC says

Potential Cyclone 5 in the Atlantic has formed and is expected to become Tropical Storm Ernesto on Monday, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday morning and quickly develop into a category 2 storm by Friday.

Several tropical storm watches have been issued for parts of the Caribbean which include:

Guadalupe

St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Antigua, Barbuda, and Anguilla

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Martin

Sint Martin

Potential Cyclone 5 latest track

Image 1 of 2 ▼

As of 5 p.m., the cyclone is moving toward the west-northwest near 21 mph with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph and is expected to move across portions of the Leeward Islands on Tuesday and approach the U.S. and British Virgin Islands Tuesday night.

Heavy rainfall is forecast to cause flash flooding and mudslides in parts of the Leeward Islands Tuesday and Wednesday and into Puerto Rico Wednesday through Thursday.

Will Tropical Storm Ernesto hit Florida?

Most all tracks have Tropical Storm Ernesto strengthening into a Hurricane and staying off the East Coast. However, it is still way too early to tell what the track of this storm will be. Even if it does stay off and out to sea, we will still feel the effects. Very dangerous rip currents are possible all up the East Coast if "Ernesto" stays offshore.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: