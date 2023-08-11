Postal worker accused of striking three customers at USPS in Orange County still on the job

A postal worker is facing criminal charges after police say he hit three customers.

The whole thing was caught on camera, but that employee is still on the job. He works the front desk at a post office in Orange County.

The postal worker, Pedro Camacho, has already appeared in court. So how is he still allowed to interact with customers at USPS?

Multiple attorneys told FOX 35 News the decision about what happens with his job is up to his employer.

Theresa Merriam says the blow came out of nowhere. She, her daughter (who has Autism) and another customer, Edward Menendez, were all in the post office at the time of the attack.

The Orlando Police Department’s report recounts Camacho was in a verbal altercation with a separate customer, and Taylor became overwhelmed by all the noise. She and her mother tried to leave, but the door out of the post office was locked, as is protocol for the store in the evening. Menendez went over to help Merriam and Taylor.

WATCH: Woman, puppy startled as bear surprises them at front door of Florida home

The police report explains, Camacho grabbed Menendez’s arm as he reached for the door. Then, Menendez says,

"He just punches me."

Menendez said he tried to dodge.

"I moved back a little bit, so he ends up elbowing my chest really hard."

A video recording of the incident captured Menendez talking to Camacho, still in shock.

"You did not have to hit me in my throat," Menendez says in the recording. "Who are you to hit somebody?"

The police report says Camacho also hit Merriam, which pushed her into her daughter.

"She’s just screaming, we’re just in complete shock," Merriam recalled.

July 6th, Camacho pleaded not guilty to three counts of misdemeanor battery.

In Florida, each of those counts comes with a maximum of one year behind bars.

"How is it that he’s allowed to work with the general public?" asked Merriam.

When FOX 35 asked the USPS why an employee accused of getting in a fight with customers is still working at the front counter, a spokesperson replied,

"The Postal Service takes issues involving customer and employee safety very seriously. When we are made aware of such situations, we investigate fully and take appropriate action."

Meanwhile, Menendez is pushing for more severe punishment. He wants to see jail time.

"No one cares. No one’s called to say sorry. No one has said anything," said Menendez.

"I’m very angry at the whole situation."

Over the past few weeks, FOX 35 News has reached out to Camacho by phone and email and went to the post office to speak with him. He was still employed and working in the front.

He did not agree to an interview. We also called his attorney and left a message, but have not received a response yet.