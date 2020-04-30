Postal service sees 37% increase in mail delivery since pandemic

The U.S. Postal Service is seeing a huge jump in business since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Postal officials took the media behind the scene at the Oakland processing and distribution center on Wednesday to see just how busy they are and how workers are staying safe.

Spokesman Guz Ruiz said employees have masks, gloves and hand sanitizer, and the equipment is cleaned regularly.

The postal service has seen a 37 percent increase in mail delivery since the stay-at-home order was issued last month.

"A lot of it is medication, household goods," Ruiz said. "People don't want to go to stores, people are sheltering in place."

Officials say things are expected to get even busier as stimulus checks are being mailed out.

The postal service says it now needs more workers and there are hundreds of job opportunities here in the Bay Area.